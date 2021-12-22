The Community Foundation of West Kentucky has mobilized its local nonprofit network to purchase, assemble and distribute 1,000 bikes to children across the region impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
According to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, locating and readying the the bikes was made possible by Walmart Heart Drivers out of the Hopkinsville distribution center. The distribution center collaborated with Walmart store managers and associates from Benton, Mayfield, Princeton, Murray, and Hanson.
Livingston County Pennyrile Allied Community Services Coordinator arranged the bike distribution.
Paducah's Community Kitchen Bike Ministry purchased the bikes with a grant provided by the community foundation's Operation Bikes for KY Kids Affected by Tornado Fund.
Organizations distributing the bikes across the impacted region included Independence Bank, Apostolic Church of Mayfield, His House Ministries, RNR Tire, Caldwell County Pennyrile Allied Community Services and more.
"The news that the bikes would be distributed by Christmas brought happy tears," an organizers said. "Those kids need a new bike for Christmas!"
