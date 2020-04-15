PADUCAH — Local nonprofits are doing their part to help the community. Several of them are giving donations to those effected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy.
Martha Bell, founder of Martha's Vineyard in Paducah, is getting food donations out to the community.
"We're packing up what we had in the warehouse and giving it. I got the chickens donated from Tyson's, milk came from milk distributors, and we just threw it all together, and this is what we're giving," Bell said.
Ahyna Wilson is one of the people who received a food donation Wednesday. Wilson said she's thankful for the help she's getting from the community.
"With people giving away stuff like this, it's helping other families as well, and I really appreciate it," Wilson said.
Others were coming out to get food for people who weren't able to. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Michael Wade was collecting food for others who needed it.
"It's fresh food. It will go a long way to help someone. It's fresh food, and I'm going to drop it by somebody's house now," Wade said.
Paducah's Community Kitchen also gave donations away Wednesday. Executive Director Sally Michelson said she is happy to see our community come together during this difficult time.
"It's beautiful that our community is helping us finance this. We're not underneath the government. We never have been, but we've always had all our needs met," said Michelson.
Michelson said Community Kitchen is taking on new volunteers. If you're interested, you can call the Community Kitchen at 270-575-3400.