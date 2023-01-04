PADUCAH — With inflation hitting a 40-year high in 2022, local families needed more help.
For months, we've seen how the elevated cost of living has reduced purchasing power, especially for lower income families with less financial cushion.
Local nonprofits responded to the growing need for food and utility assistance, but it was more than they were prepared for. So, going into 2023, they're increasing their budgets.
They're expecting the demand to rise even higher, so keeping up will be a challenge. With donations also taking a hit in 2022, the nonprofits are upping how much support they can provide on their own.
As they move forward into the new year, local nonprofits are reflecting on 2022.
Family Service Society Business Development Director Katie Howard says last year was difficult.
“We saw an increase across the board in all of our programs. So that would be food, utility, rent, anything that you can think of,” says Howard.
The need for food assistance more than doubled from 200 households a month to 500.
That was a sign to increase FSS's budget for that service and others.
“We increased our utilities by 20%. We increased our rent by 33%,” Howard says.
Paducah Cooperative Ministries is also adjusting its budget after exceeding it in 2022.
New Executive Director Lacy Boling says the numbers from last year illustrate why it's more difficult to fund assistance.
“We spent 15.9% more than we did in 2021 on emergency relief funds. At the same time, we had a decrease in giving. About 59% of donations,” Boling says.
PCM increased its budget by 19% to account for the slow down in donations.
The organization is determined to continue meeting the needs in the community.
“We know that we want to keep that level of service, and so we'll have to get very creative because it's going to be a pretty tough year in 2023,” says Boling.
They're calling for community support. Money, donated items, time volunteering — they say they need it all.
“We think that the community that we have serves all of our neighbors needs and we have faith that will happen,” says Boling.
One-fourth of households that receive assistance at Family Service Society are brand new to the agency, receiving emergency assistance for the first time ever.
That trend is expected to continue, so FSS plans to increase the budget annually for the next few years.
Both organizations are also waiting for donations from Paducah's Christmas in the Park.
The canned food items and monetary donations collected will be split among Family Service Society, the Salvation Army, Paducah Cooperative Ministry and St. Vincent De Paul.