MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Our local nonprofits do a lot for others. Now it is our turn to give back to them. The Groceries for Good campaign is back for its 27th year to help those organizations fill their shelves.
Twelve agencies will benefit from the food drive: nine from Kentucky and three from Illinois.
There are several hands in the drive. Nine grocery stores are participating in McCracken County in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois.
The Paducah Sun and the Metropolis Planet partner for the yearly event.
One of the nonprofits that will receive donations is Hope Unlimited Family Care Center. Autumn Rathman is the creative director there. The group serves parents and guardians fill basic needs.
"It's just a blessing on how the communities come together and help," said Rathman.
Rathman said Groceries for Good could not come at a better time.
"Especially at the end of the year, during the holidays when money is tight for everyone and just being able to provide those needs for our clients," said Rathman.
Hope Unlimited has empty spaces on its shelves that need to be filled with several items, including laundry detergent, personal hygiene products and baby products — especially formula and diapers.
"It's just a great part for our community to come together and help all of the organizations that need the items to be able to serve the community in a better way," said Rathman.
The Merryman House is also looking forward to the event. Nutrition Services Coordinator Marsha Millay helps women at the house. She teaches them how to make meals with the donated goods, and even send them off with boxes of food when they leave.
"I couldn't do the programs here without it. I mean, we just simply would not be able to help these ladies." Millay said. "You don't know what it's like for some of these ladies to leave here and to come back and show me a picture of a dinner that they made for their family."
"They're on top of the world because of something they were never able to do before. They didn't rely on anybody else. They did it all by themselves. What a feeling!" she said.
Groceries for Good will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at all participating stores.
When donors walk into a grocery store, you will be given a special bag. While you shop, feel free to grab whatever items you think the organizations will need. When you check out, you will pay for the items and leave the bag with an employee.
The bags will be picked up and taken to Paducah Tilghman High School. From there, they will be divided and given to the nonprofits. Monetary donations will also be collected and divided among the groups.
To date, more than $675,000's worth of groceries, personal hygiene products and baby items have been donated.
Participating grocery stores include Banks Market, Cash Saver, Food Giant, Forthman Foods I.G.A., Kroger Hannan Plaza, Kroger Park Avenue, and Kroger Irvin Cobb in McCracken County and Big John Grocery and Save-A-Lot in Massac County.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact Groceries for Good coordinator Lisa O’Rourke at 270-559-6490.
McCracken County participating agencies include River City Mission, The Salvation Army, Paducah Day Nursery, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Martha’s Vineyard, Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Family Service Society, Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Massac County participating agencies include COPE Food Pantry, the Guardian Family Service domestic abuse shelter and Hope Unlimited Family Care Center's Metropolis location.