PADUCAH — Nonprofits across the nation are participating in a "Giving Tuesday Now" event. The Giving Tuesday campaign is usually held after Thanksgiving, but organizers introduced it again this Tuesday to support nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Candace Melloy is the executive director of Family Service Society. She spent part of the day filling out another grant, hoping to get more funding for the nonprofit she operates.
"Not only are we hit with the same thing other businesses are, but people turn to us in need," said Melloy.
The pandemic forced Family Service Society to postpone two major fundraisers: the Mercy Health Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon and the Star Ball Paducah 2020 fundraiser.
This would have been the 10th anniversary for the race. Iron Mom was expected to raise more than $70,000, and the ball was expected to raise more $60,000. That is more that $100,000 that the nonprofit will have to wait for.
Anne Bidwell with the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County said the pandemic has pushed the United Way to look for creative ways to have fundraisers.
"In this pandemic, again, again, like most people, we're not sure where we're going," said Bidwell. "But we know that our traditional fundraisers where we're able to celebrate together, meet together, and work together, we're going to have to innovate."
Family Service Society employees organized food deliveries for families. The nonprofit will receive a nearly $24,000 loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program for payroll.
Melloy said donations from the community are sustaining the organization, so it is in dire need of donations.
"We have been very fortunate to have lots of folks champion our cause for us, that we are in," said Melloy. "Lots of community members, lots of businesses, lots of individuals that are donating to us and encouraging others to donate to us."
Melloy said her nonprofit and others need your donations, and some even need volunteers at this time. The executive director said the best way to help is by reaching out to nonprofits and asking what they need.
Family Service Society is only accepting food, monetary donations, and hygiene products. The nonprofit is not accepting clothing donations at this time.
You can drop off food and hygiene products at Family Service Society's donation bin behind its building at 827 Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah.
You can donate money through FSS's website or Facebook page.