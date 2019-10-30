MURRAY, KY — Nathan Carter and the Gentry House get a lot more calls from people in need of a place to stay this time of year.
"There are more people in the winter, but we kind of go through cycles it seems like," says Carter.
Carter is the director of the Gentry House. The nonprofit has four apartments where people without homes can stay. But, Carter says four apartments aren't enough.
"Regionally, there's not nearly enough. We are constantly coordinating with Clarksville and Nashville and having to house people nearly two hours away," says Carter.
Carter says to help more people, they simply need more places for them to stay.
"A lot of those emergency shelters, if they can house 40 to 60 people, then that's great, but you got a couple in Paducah and one in Mayfield, and we don't even have an emergency shelter in Calloway County," says Carter.
Schuyler Vowell is a member of the Murray Calloway County Homeless Coalition's board.
"The mission behind this is to alleviate the problem of homelessness here in Murray and Calloway County," says Vowell.
Vowell says the coalition is partnering with Gentry House to be able to offer more places for people to stay at their Opportunity House. He says it's going to take partnerships like this to help solve homelessness in the entire region.
"That's what it's going to take: every single person doing their part, every single person realizing that they can be an agent of change that God can use in this community that God can use to really impact peoples lives on a personal level," says Vowell.
The Opportunity House is planning on expanding with a mini-home ministry. Right now, they're working on securing land for that project. To learn more about how you can volunteer and help with those two projects, click here.
