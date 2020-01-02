PADUCAH — Nonprofits in the Local 6 area are aiming for improvement and outreach in 2020. You can help by taking the time to volunteer.
The new year brings new challenges for nonprofits. Lotus and Family Service Society are asking members of the community to lend a hand in 2020. Lotus is preparing to resume its community service to sexual violence victims. Construction of a new wing of Lotus' building is finished. That wing is solely dedicated to child abuse victims. Lotus Intervention Program Director Grace Stewart says 2020 will give the organization room to grow even more.
"I think we always want to look at ways to improve the services," Stewart says. "We're getting used to spaces, and making sure we're utilizing them in the most effective way."
2020 gives Family Service Society room for improvement as well. Executive Director Candace Melloy wants to grow the nonprofit's dental program, replace the van used to pick up donations, and see even more volunteers helping.
"We need individuals that are willing, whether it's going to the store and consistently buying mashed potatoes for our food pantry, or consistently writing us checks every month, those are things we're always looking for. And we need more people that can do that, especially as the need for that continues to grow here," Melloy says.
Another goal for Family Service Society this year is keeping its shelves stocked with healthier food items.
"We'd like to partner with more local grocers and farmers, so we can provide things like fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, that kind of stuff to help round those meals out," Melloy says.
Family Service Society is also working on installing solar panels on its roof. Melloy estimates it would save $600 every year, which the nonprofit would put toward feeding those in need.
For more stories and breaking news, follow Jack on Facebook and Twitter.