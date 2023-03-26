WATER VALLEY, KY — The December 2021 tornadoes hit homes and displaced people living in western Kentucky.
With temporary housing assistance programs ending soon, one local nonprofit is doing its best to accommodate.
The board of Camp Graves, which provides housing for disaster victims, says the need for temporary interim housing is great.
Families of tornado survivors will soon be able to move into furnished rooms.
Houses like those pictured above are what the board of Camp Graves wants for all survivors of the December 10, 2021, tornado that hit Graves County, Kentucky.
"We're finding that multiple households will become displaced again as these temporary housing programs end," says Cassy Basham, office manager for Camp Graves.
Basham says FEMA recently called her, asking for interim temporary housing for tornado survivors. She says she wanted to give the survivors better news.
"That they are not again displaced and again disheartened," says Basham. "Again, put in a position where they're in flux."
Right now, Camp Graves is at capacity, and that's reflective of the high demand.
The board says displaced survivors are still in need, especially in the in-between.
While there has been investment in permanent housing, there is not much available for temporary housing in the meantime.
"Not all of these are young people that can just go to work every day," says Micah Seavers, president of Camp Graves. "Some of these families are disabled. Some of these people are elderly. One of the families we had here — he's 80 years old. You know, where do you start over at 80 years old?"
The board says that when someone has a temporary address, they're able to get more resources and services.
Seavers wants the nonprofit to help survivors in the ways that it can.
"But we want to help people now, not just have a place to lay their head but to grow to where they do better and do more, and they have their own place," says Seavers. "We want to be the place where people can come and say 'Hey, I want help doing this. How do I get that?'"
Temporary interim housing can't be solved completely immediately, but the board says they're working to help survivors one step at a time.
The board says about 50% of tornado survivors who live at Camp Graves have secured permanent housing.
The other 50% is in the process of getting permanent housing after they leave the grounds.