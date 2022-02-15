On Monday, the Illinois Sheriff's Association recognized Jefferson County Officer David May as the 2021 "Deputy of the Year".
May was nominated by Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard for his heroic actions during an officer involved shooting at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Oct. 26.
May jumped in to help a correctional officer, who was in a scuffle with an inmate. That inmate took the officers gun and fired one round into the floor.
May saw the incident on a surveillance camera and jumped into action to save his fellow officer.
To watch the entire ceremony, click here.