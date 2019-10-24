MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Election Day isn't until Nov. 5, but McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs, Sheriff Matt Carter and the election board are already hard at work checking each ballot and certifying each voting machine.
"We do this for each election. We certify things like serial numbers," says Griggs.
In the past, turnout for state elections hasn't been as big as federal elections. Griggs hopes it'll be different this time.
"It's just so important for people to get out and vote. These are the people that are making our decisions for us, so I just hope people will get out and make an informed vote, too," says Griggs.
As always, there are a few things you'll need to know before you cast your vote. First, you'll need to know which precinct you're assigned to, so you know where your polling place is. Once you get to your voting location on Election Day, you'll need a form of ID, such as a drivers license, to show the precinct workers.
Another thing to keep in mind is if you typically vote straight ticket either Republican, or Democrat, you'll need to pay very close attention to the ballot for Kentucky Supreme Court. That race isn't partisan, so you'll have to vote for your choice for that race separately.
As for the election machines, they're ready to go, and Griggs says each voter can vote with confidence.
"People can be, feel good that their vote is secure," says Griggs.
There is one change some voters in McCracken County should be aware of. If you used to vote at Bluegrass Downs, your precinct location has changed. You will now vote at Paducah Middle School. If you're not sure where your precinct is, call your county clerk's office.
