MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We could soon see changes to the speed limit along with an increased law enforcement presence on the stretch of I-24 approaching the Ohio River bridge construction site in McCracken County. This, after another fatal crash near exit 3 earlier this week.
Local leaders, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel, and law enforcement officials met Thursday afternoon at the McCracken County Courthouse to come up with a plan to try and reduce the number of wrecks on I-24.
That increased law enforcement presence could come as early as Friday. Reducing the speed zone is a different matter that will take approval from the state before it can be enforced. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird sees pushing the work zone back past exit 7, and dropping the speed limit, as one of the best options to reduce fatal accidents.
"A semi driving 65 miles an hour or driving the speed limit just before that zone, when it causes a crash, it's going to be a fatality," Laird said. "So if we at least slow them down a little bit that can help with that."
Kentucky State Police Post 1 Commander David Archer says they will be patrolling the area going forward. Ultimately, their goal is to slow people down and make them more aware of the work zone.
"What we're going to do, and this will be in conjunction with KYTC, is we're going to apply a trooper to the work zone as is," Archer said.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Engineer Kyle Poat says it will take more than just enforcing the speed limit. People driving on the highway will need to take responsibility as well.
"It first and foremost starts with the drivers. It starts with each one of us, when we get in a vehicle, to realize that we're not only responsible for our own safety in our vehicle, or whoever's in there with us, but the surrounding drivers with us," Poat said. "We have to be cognizant of our surroundings from a work zone standpoint, signage standpoint, fellow drivers, and all do our part."
The work zone on I-24 is an Illinois Department of Transportation project. An IDOT representative was not at the meeting. Poat says he keeps in constant contact with IDOT and will discuss the proposed changes with them. The construction on I-24 near the Ohio River Bridge is expected to finish in the fall of 2022.