PADUCAH, KY — Several local organizations are gearing-up for their Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations on Monday, but the rainy weather has seen the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP alter their plans.
Paducah
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP begins their Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the MLK monument, followed by a luncheon and memorial service.
Due to rainy weather, participants will drive to to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument for a short service and wreath laying instead of marching as originally planned.
According to NAACP Chapter President JW Cleary, participants can either meet at the Robert Cherry Civic Center at 9:15 a.m. or meet organizers at the monument site, where they'll have a tent set up.
A luncheon is being served at the Paducah Tilghman High School cafeteria beginning at 10:45 a.m. with a program starting in the auditorium at 11:30 a.m. The keynote speaker for the program is Terrance A. Sullivan, Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.
Master of Ceremony for the program is Paducah Native and NFL Alum George Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will also be in attendance.
Tickets for the luncheon and program cost $10 for students and $25 for adults. To buy a ticket, visit paducahnaacp.com or call 833-622-7229 ext. 719.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Heights Baptist Church, led by Reverend Aaron Thomas.
For more information about Paducah's events, click here.
Murray
Murray State University will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with a community breakfast and keynote address at 9:30 a.m. followed by the 2nd Annual MLK Racers Challenge.
According to a release from MSU, the theme of this year's event is "Living the Dream: Rising to the Needs of All Humanity."
Breakfast is being held at SpringHill Suites by Marriott located at 1512 N. 12th Street in Murray, the release explains.
According to the release, this year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Kevin D. Woodgett, Sr., Senior Chair of the Health Coalition of Delaware County and Senior Pastor for the Church of the Living God in Muncie, Indiana.
Alexander-Pulaski County
The Alexander-Pulaski County NAACP is hosting a breakfast at 9 a.m. at the St. John Praise and Worship Center.
Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton will be the keynote speaker at the event.
The cost of admission is $20, due at the door.
For more information, call 270-366-2014.