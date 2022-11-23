PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year.
That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
Community Kitchen is partnering with Big Ed's in Paducah, and Marcella’s Kitchen is prepping in Benton, Kentucky.
Organizers at both nonprofits are getting ready for what they think will be one of the biggest Thanksgiving meals they've hosted so far.
You can choose apple, pecan or pumpkin pie. Regardless your choice, Community Kitchen will have plenty at its community Thanksgiving meal.
Executive Director Sally Michelson is partnering with Big Ed's to bring in the big Thanksgiving staples.
“Big Ed is fixing turkey, dressing, gravy and sweet potatoes,” Michelson says.
Community Kitchen expects to serve 1,000 meals Thursday, but they will feed people until the food runs out.
“Today, people are in need much more than ever, but their need does not just involve food. They need friendship, and that's what we have,” says Michelson.
Marcella's Kitchen is expecting a full house, too.
Founder Marcella Perkins says they've been seeing higher numbers of people on regular weekdays.
“This month, for November, our numbers have been up, and I think that has to do with the economy. Today we had 230,” Perkins says.
For their first Thanksgiving meal inside their new facility, they're preparing to feed 300 people.
They’re adding another 150 meals that will be delivered to homebound individuals.
“Those people can't get out. Some of those people are even in bed when our drivers take food to them. To be able to have this facility and to be able to bless that many more people, it's pretty awesome,” Perkins says.
With tears in her eyes, Michelson says being able to give people this meal for free perfectly illustrates the true meaning of Thanksgiving.
“People come that we've never met before. Loneliness, the illnesses, death in some of their families, this really, we hope, highlights their day and lets them know that they're loved,” Michelson says.
Community Kitchen and Big Ed's will begin serving at 11 a.m. Thursday at Community Kitchen. You can grab a plate and sit inside, or you can drive through the alley and pick up a to-go plate.
Marcella's Kitchen will also open at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Both meals are free, no questions asked, and everyone is invited to attend.