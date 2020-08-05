PADUCAH — The NAACP and the Divine Nine, a service-based sorority and fraternity organization, are working to get people registered to vote.
In McCracken County, 56,448 people are registered to vote. In Graves County, 26,094. In Ballard County, 6,594 people are registered, and 6,570 are registered in Lyon County.
Registration is up since the last general election. Local 6 spoke with newly registered voters about what this step means for them.
Jason Robinson, who is 21, was registering to vote for the first time Wednesday. Robinson said he's excited to make his voice heard this general election.
"The youth has to step in, as well as the older people," Robinson said. "We realize that it's not a game anymore, so we have to make a change. A big change."
Varetta Hurt is helping register people. Hurt said simply being able to register to vote is building on the legacy of those who died for that right.
"If you want to think that justice is for everyone, that no one is above the law, then you need to go out and vote to keep this a great democracy," Hurt said.
Hurt said this election is critical. She said the mail-in ballots and Kentucky's new voter ID regulations could create extra barriers for people to cast their vote.
"Instead of making it more open for everybody to get an opportunity to express their vote, it seems like in recent years, we're trying to suppress the vote and keep people of color," Hurt said. "Because it tends to be people of color that are most suppressed with the vote."
Robinson said he's eager for a change, so he hopes more young people will register and cast their vote.
This week, the NAACP and Divine Nine helped register 15 people to vote. They will host another registration drive in September and October. The deadline to register in Kentucky is Oct. 5.