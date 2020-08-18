PADUCAH — The Papa John's on Lone Oak is hosting a "Raise the Dough" event for Trooper Island, a Kentucky State Police-operated, free summer camp for economically challenged children.
KSP says "Raise the Dough" kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and runs until midnight at the Papa John's store located at 2927 Lone Oak Road in Paducah.
KSP says Trooper Island was established in 1965 and is offered to children ages 10 to 12.
The camp is usually located on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County, but this year went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSP says each year the camp hosts around 700 children from across the state who learn about citizenship, personal hygiene, and leadership. Trooper Island Camp also provides fresh air, good food, recreation, guidance, and structured esteem-building activities; all designed to build good citizenship and positive relations with law enforcement officers, according to KSP.
KSP says the summer camp is a non-profit organization that is paid for entirely by donations, and no public funds are used. Any contributions are tax-deductible.
To learn more about Trooper Island, visit their website. You can also follow Trooper island on Facebook. If anyone would like to donate, you can stop by a post and make a donation or mail a check to:
Kentucky State Police Post 1
8366 US HWY 45 North
Hickory, KY 42051