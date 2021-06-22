PADUCAH-- For a third time, the Morgan Elementary school playground has been vandalized.
Now kids in the area won't be allowed to play there. The school said Monday night, middle and high school students ripped a pipe from the already damaged fence and started hitting the playground equipment with it. The police were called and they were released to their parents.
The school said the playground is closed to everyone until further notice. They'll only open it up for Morgan students during school hours. Parents tell Local 6 this is one of the few activities for kids in the neighborhood, so this will be tough.
Diondra Davis takes her kids to the Morgan Elementary playground often. It's a two minute walk from their house. And hearing about the vandalism here is hitting too close to home.
"It's kind of unsafe," Davis said. "Like if my child was old enough to walk over there by himself, I'd be scared he'd get mixed up. Maybe get in trouble and get blamed for something."
The playground is one of the few things for kids to do in this area. Now that it's closed to the public, they'll have to find somewhere else to go.
"He's had a lot of time in the hospital, in and out of the hospital," Davis said. "He's a heart baby so he's got limitations but that made it a little easier. So now I'm going to have to travel to take them somewhere. Rather than just walk 30 steps from my home."
Davis is concerned about safety, so she hopes steps are taken to keep kids protected when they open back up.
"Somebody to watch over or like a camera installed," Davis said. "And just maybe parents to kind of get right there with their kids and keep an eye on your children. Know where your kids are."
She's looking forward to the damages being fixed and her kids playing out here again.
The school said they've also had people leaving litter and trash on the playground. While they'd like to open it up for the neighborhood, they said they don't want to take the chance with more equipment being damaged.