BENTON, KY — Local parents are facing rising child care costs and the struggles to pay for it. It's also happening nationwide.
For the parents of children learning and growing at iKids Childhood Enrichment Center in Benton, Kentucky, their little ones are their first priority.
But to prioritize that learning and growth, families have to afford child care. The costs of providing that care have increased, which in turn means an increase in tuition.
"Not only are we experiencing the need to increase our rates, centers across the commonwealth are experiencing the need to increase their rates," iKids Executive Director Jennifer Washburn said.
Child care costs have impacted parents' jobs. Some have even left their jobs because of it.
In Kentucky, 12% of children have families that made job changes because child care was too expensive. In Illinois, that rate is 15%. In Tennessee it’s 12%, and in Missouri it’s 10%. That's according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a philanthropic organization that focuses on kids and families. "Job changes" include quitting a job, not taking a job or greatly changing a job in the previous year.
"Many families are trying to piece things together to be able to provide care for their children, or they're making the really hard choice to not work," said Washburn.
Washburn said affordable child care is needed.
Having programs available that meet the needs of all families that are affordable and accessible to all families really should be a priority," said Washburn.
In its 2023 Kids Count Data Book, the Annie E. Casey Foundation said child care costs have risen 220% over the past 30 years.
The foundation found that in 2022 women were 5 to 8 times more likely than men to go through negative unemployment consequences because of caregiving.