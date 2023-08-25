PADUCAH, KY – Noble Park is inviting the public to join them at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for their brand-new pickleball courts.
The new eight-court pickleball facility is located across from the tennis courts on the east side of the park’s inner roadway.
This new addition comes as a welcomed surprise as the local community has grown to love the sport in recent months.
The courts have amenities including fencing, lighting, shade structures, benches, and sidewalks for the community to enjoy.
Construction crews first began working on this new addition earlier this year in May and are now making the final touches.
“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and early in my term as Mayor, it became apparent that providing courts to address the increasing number of people playing the sport in Paducah was a real opportunity for the city to add an additional amenity.” Says the Mayor of Paducah, George Bray.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the park will host a free “Draw Your Partner Doubles” event for players of all ability levels. The teams will be randomly drawn for three rounds of pickleball play.
“I encourage everyone to attend the pickleball ribbon cutting and stay to either play pickleball or be a spectator,” says the Director of Parks & Recreation, Amie Clark. “Pickleball is a fast-paced sport that is fun to watch and play for all ages. I’m proud that we have been able to add these quality facilities to Noble Park.”