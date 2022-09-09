PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah.
The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18.
On Friday, the church is hosting a meet-and-greet with light refreshments. Anyone is welcome to attend and learn more about Washington St. Baptist Church, the Pastor and First Lady.
On Saturday, congregants will gather to celebrate the pair with a semi-formal dinner at the First Baptist Church Great Room on Broadway St. The event is $25/person and semi-formal attire is requested.
On Sunday, guest pastor Christopher Swims will speak at WSBC at 11 a.m. A dinner reception will be held following the service.