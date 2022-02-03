UNION CITY, TN — Northwest Tennessee was the last to get winter weather in our viewing area. As of 6 p.m., the precipitation in that area was mostly sleet on Thursday but the roads were still slick. At Crosswind Church off of U.S. 51, the slick conditions could impact the comeback of a community leader.
Jeremy Powell is pastor at Crosswind Church. Exactly one year ago, Powell found out he had fungal meningitis in his spine. He also learned he would have to undergo an emergency and life-changing surgery.
“They would not be able to eradicate the infection completely unless I did a bone marrow transplant to cure me of the immune deficiency that I had struggled with my entire life,” says Powell
After many life-saving surgeries, he lost function in his limbs completely. He’s been rehabilitating since, working to regain mobility.
He uses a wheelchair to get around these days.
“I’m gaining more and more motion back every day," Powell says. "We still don’t know how much I’ll get back as far as movement in my extremities.”
This Sunday, Feb. 6, is supposed to be his first Sunday back. Powell is hopeful the roads will be clear by then.
However, that’s not his biggest concern.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking. You did it your entire life. You preach your entire life, and then all of a sudden you take a year where you’re going through these medical traumas, and you have to kind of come back,” Powell says.
This is a big moment for Powell, but he stresses that this is so much bigger than himself.
“I just don’t want to make it about me. I want to make it about what God has done and give God the glory for a new lease on life,” he says.
For now, the church will be watching road conditions, but they plan to have service Sunday morning.
Crosswind Church has Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Powell plans to speak at both services.