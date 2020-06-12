PADUCAH— Protests across the nation are demanding justice reform and racial equality.
On Friday, loud prayers broke the silence that evening. They were aimed at healing a nation in pain. Nehemiah Christian Church Pastor Charles Dunbar organized the prayer rally with pastors from all over the region.
"To be able to rally some people that will have the same mind that we want healing, and we want unity," Dunbar said about organizing the event.
The prayer rally gave people the chance to stand on the corner in front of Nehemiah Christian Church and spread the message of positivity, diversity, and equality in our community.
"Within three blocks of, the city hall and the courthouse, a lot of major decisions happen that effects the lives of the community and the constituency of this city," Dunbar said. "So we're just praying for them that they would go to the table of bargaining, and that people over this city will know that change has to come where it's fair and it's equitable in the sight of God."
Local law enforcement shared in the prayer as well. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird joined the group.
"To show support for our community, being a part of it, listen and learn, and to spend some time worshiping with the folks here," Laird said.
Pastor Dunbar is taking this time to look forward, to the future.
"Things are changing," Dunbar said. "It's been a long time coming, we've come a long way. We've got a long way to go, but with God we'll get there."
Dunbar knows the change won't come overnight, and that it won't be easy. He believes it's important we go through this change together. Dunbar plans on organizing more prayer rallies in the future to help the nation heal.