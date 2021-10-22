PADUCAH-- As a parent, you want what is best for your child.
You may be having more conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine now that the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is expected to be approved soon.
As you weigh the pros and cons, doctors want to remind you that they are here to help.
Baptist Health Paducah Pediatrician Dr. David Schell said parents need to continue to put their children's health first.
"They have to decide whether the chance of their child getting COVID is less than the risk of the vaccine, and, so that's the problem they do face," said Schell.
"So far the vaccine has been extremely safe, and there's no reason to believe this vaccine for children. It'll be just as safe."
The CDC put out an infographic explaining "The Journey of Your Child's Vaccine". It outlines the approval process of children's vaccines and gives a better understanding of how everything works.
Dr. Schell said the COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11 will be about one-third the dose of what adults get.
Governor Beshear mentioned another difference.
"Remember Dr. Stack walked us through. It is a different packaged vaccine. It needs to be," said Beshear during a "Team Kentucky" briefing.
"They can't simply do less of an amount of the adult version. It's packaged even in a different color."
Schell encourages parents to research trusted resources, talk with physicians, and answer their child's questions.
Dr. Schell said he cares about his patients, and he doesn't want myths to stand in the way of their safety.
"Some of the misconceptions is that because it's taken a long time to get it out, to distribute it, people think there may be some kind of problem with the vaccine," said Schell.
"That's not the case at all. They just feel like, with children, they have to do a more extensive study to make sure it is safe and effective."
The vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 are expected to be approved in the next few weeks.
If you would like more information on how to talk with your children about shots, visit the CDC's website.