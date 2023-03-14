PADUCAH — Spring is days away, and with that comes allergy season. Some may already be feeling it. The National Institutes of Health reports 60% of people suffer from allergic asthma. Now, local patients are finding it hard to come by the breathing medication albuterol amid a nationwide shortage that's snowballed since last October.
The shortage is only impacting the solution you find in nebulizer machines, not inhalers.
Davis Drugs in Paducah says it is trying to get what it can in stock now. Meanwhile Strawberry Hills Pharmacy says the medication is getting harder and harder to come by.
"Albuterol is a bronchodilator. It's used, like, for asthma or COPD for patients that have trouble breathing," says Davis Drugs Owner Marshall Davis.
Davis says providing the medication is critical. "It's very important that it's available to them, because it's a chronic medication that people have to use all the time," he says.
Even though Davis Drugs hasn't been affected by the shortage just yet, Davis says they are preparing for one.
"Our stock seems to be pretty good right now. We are trying to anticipate the shortage. We've seen a little bit of shortage supply in our warehouses," says Davis.
Strawberry Hills Pharmacy is facing the shortage head on. Owner Daniel Jones believes COVID-19 plays a role in the low supply.
"We saw an uptick in use of it during COVID, and that probably kind of put us where we are today," says Jones.
He says the pharmacy is doing what it can for patients, and that includes working with physicians to find a solution.
"So right now we are searching high and low. We are trying to trade with different pharmacies and send prescriptions where we can to try to secure what is needed for the population," he says.
Jones says his main concern is for those in hospice. "Kind of hurts your feelings and breaks your heart to know that maybe those that are really suffering right now as they’re going through some final stages in life that we are scrambling to try and get as much as we can," says Jones.
Pharmacist say now is the time to check with your doctor to discuss alternative to albuterol. Jones encourages people not to panic.
"We open up our touts from our drug suppliers each day. We're securing from outside sources, secondary sources we call them, maybe not one of the primary that most people are most familiar with in naming. We're just trying to do the best we can do," he says.