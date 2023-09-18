MASSAC COUNTY, IL — Illinois' SAFE-T Act is now in effect. It's a new piece of legislation that eliminates cash bail in the state. Starting Monday, officers will no longer arrest people for certain offenses. Instead, they'll serve people accused of those crimes with citations.
Some law enforcement officials have voiced concerns about how the new law would affect them and the public. Talking with Local 6 in December 2022, Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits told Local 6 he and his deputies were worried about the new law, but "we're not gonna' give up. If we get a call, we're going." The day after that interview, a judge ruled a portion of the act, including the elimination of cash bail, were unconstitutional. However, the Illinois Supreme Court in July upheld the law's constitutionality, overruling that judge's opinion.
As the law went into effect Monday, some law enforcement agencies said they're still worried about the possible outcomes.
The Pre-Trial Fairness Act portion of the SAFE-T Act revamps the pre-trial process and removes cash bail/bond from the decision-making process regarding whether people will be jailed as they await trial.
Starting Monday, suspects charged with class B and C misdemeanors, petty offenses and business offenses will no longer be arrested unless they meet certain guidelines. If they don't appear for their trial date, then a warrant for their arrest will be issued. It won't count against them if they turn themselves in within 48 hours of the warrant being issued.
Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse said it's his job to enforce the law, but he is concerned about the possible negative outcomes the SAFE-T Act could have on his community.
"I hope I'm wrong. I'm hoping that you'll come back next year and I'll see nothing change. We haven't had any offenders that we released on cashless bail do something more serious while they were awaiting trial," he said.
He said the new law will also to speed up the timeline for the police and prosecution to charge a suspect. Depending on the offense, they now have to provide evidence or reasoning to keep someone in jail.
"The stuff that Chicago alone in the Chicago suburbs of all the crime they have up there, with all the stuff they submit to the crime labs, there's just no way you can get a 90-day turnaround," Masse said.
Massac County State's Attorney Josh Stratemeyer said the change is going to put pressure on state's attorneys as well. "It will put a strain on us to do that, and we will do everything we can not only to be fair to defendants, but also because our job is to protect the public. We will do everything we can under the new law to continue to be able to do that," he said.
He said it'll be a few months before the outcomes of the new law, positive or negative, will be known.
"I really don't know yet. Again, everybody kind of has an assumption of how it's going to work and what the ramifications are going to be until we are in it for a while. We just don't know," Stratemeyer said.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Pope County Sheriff's Department said they're still going to enforce the law, regardless of their opinion of it.