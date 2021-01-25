If you’ve checked your mailbox lately, you may have received your W2’s and other tax related documents, as tax-filing season is underway. The Federal Trade Commission reports that tax-related identity theft is one of the top types of theft reported each year.
As a part of Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week, we want to make sure your information is safe. There are a couple of things you can do to prevent scammers and thieves getting a hold of your personal information.
- Keep an eye out for your tax forms, if you haven’t received them by the end of January or February, call your employers.
- Never use a public computer or Wi-Fi network to store or log personal information.
- Never give out personal information such as your social security number, date of birth, or bank account information via text message, email, or social media platforms.
Gretchen Morgan with Paducah Police Department says the I.R.S. will never call, text, or email you demanding you or threatening you to pay money. If they contact you, it will be through a notice by mail.
“If you’ve fallen victim to a scam, obviously call us, we will do whatever we can to help you get your money back,” Morgan said. “We will get you in contact with the correct people, so we can get your identity back, and help you that way.” Morgan also says they see at least a dozen cases of tax identity theft a year, and says the charges vary, from federal charges to different levels of felonies.
If someone is doing your tax returns for you, make sure you verify their credentials before giving out your personal information. If you fall victim, you should immediately contact your local law enforcement to file a police report and continue to file your taxes, even if you have to do so by paper. You can also file a complaint through the F.C.C. by clicking here.