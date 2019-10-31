PADUCAH — The general election in Kentucky is five days away.
The Kentucky Secretary of State's Office has predicted 31% of registered voters will actually vote.
Local Republican and Democrat groups are trying to get people to the polls by knocking on doors and making calls to members of their respective parties.
Republican First District Chairman Greg DeLancey says he's seen an increase in conservative registered voters and an enthusiasm for voting. He says, for conservatives, the key issues are the economy, abortion and gambling.
"The economy is a real key part of what Kentuckians are looking for," DeLancey says. "Unemployment rates are low. We're looking at huge investments for businesses, particularly in western Kentucky."
Democrat Bradford Shepley says he's seen an excitement for change in his party this election season. Sheply says his party's main concerns are public education and the fate of union workers.
"The folks that we've talked to are really interested in public education," Shepley says. "They're worried about public education. I think our candidates are more geared to making sure public education is strong."
Both DeLancey and Shepley say you lose out when you don't vote.
"It's really important for conservatives to say, 'Hey, we have got to make this is a priority and get out on Election Day," DeLancey says.
"We actually need people who are in the middle who aren't voting to cast votes, to make this country understand what the people want," Shepley says.
They're both hopeful that Election Day will work out in their party's favor.
Polls open at 6 a.m. local time and close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.