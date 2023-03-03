Jackson Purchase Energy

Jackson Purchase Energy
PADUCAH, KY — Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperation and Paducah Power Company say members are experiencing outages after severe weather brought down trees and power poles in the Local 6 region. 
 
Rather than call to report an outage, Jackson Purchase energy is asking members to either text reports of outages by texting OUT to 855-938-3622, or report them through the JPEC JPEC smarthub app.  
 
According to a Friday social media post, the utility co-op has received reports of multiple broken poles and downed lines impacting at least 4,000 customers.
 
They're asking members to stay away from downed lines and avoid attempting to clear trees. 
 
Additionally, the Paducah Power System outage map shows several outages across town.
 
To access Paducah Power's map, click here. 
Paducah Power Company

Paducah Power Company outage map at 1:50 p.m. 
 
 