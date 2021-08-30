Hurricane Ida has impacted power grids in several of the hardest hit areas, including the city of New Orleans.
As the storm system makes its way through Mississippi, local power companies are on standby waiting to help wherever they might be needed.
Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation is waiting for more information on the storms path and where help might be needed. "We always want to help, but we need to wait and see how the storm will impact our system first," Scott Adair, the Vice President of Human Resources, Communications & Member Services, said. "We are watching the storm closely and have our crews on stand-by should Ida make her way through our area."
West Kentucky Rural Electric is following a similar procedure to Jackson Purchase Energy. They plan on waiting until later this week to know more about the local impact. Georgann Lookofsky of Rural Electric said they are expecting some central Kentucky Co-ops to get hit hard.
Paducah Power System already has a crew in Mississippi read to help Southern Pine Cooperative, a company that covers 14% of the land mass in Mississippi. Six linemen are working with Southern Pine in the Brandon area, which serves 65,500 customers.
Local 6 has reached out to other power companies, and this story will be updated as we hear back from them.