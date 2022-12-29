Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, West Kentucky Rural Electric and Benton Electric System warned customers of scam calls, reminding members to never give out payment information over the phone.
Scammers state if you do not pay now, your electricity will be turned off and ask for payment information. The voice may instruct you to press a number to speak to an agent. BES does not have an automated calling system, and JPEC says they will never call customers for bank account information.
Marshall County Sheriff's Office says the call made to customers may say immediate payment must be made using cards from either Walmart or CVS. The phone number provided is 888-499-5676. Do not call it; instead, report it to your power company.
BES says the number calling its customers uses a 270 area code with a 205 prefix.
If you get a scam call, hang up, and call your power company if you have any questions.
Call JPEC: 270-442-7321 option 3
Call BES: 270-527-3666
Call West Kentucky RECC: 877-495-7322