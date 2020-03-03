UPDATE 12:00 P.M.
The vast majority of power outages have been resolved. A few customers are still without power.
A few Local 6 viewers are waking up without power this morning.
The largest outage is just west of Fulton, Kentucky.
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says there are about 140 customers without power.
Crews are working to restore service.
West Kentucky Rural Electric is also reporting some outages. Only about 15 in Calloway County.
There are no other major outages reported in the rest of the Local 6 area.
You can get to the outage maps of your electric company by clicking the links below:
Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation