CARTERVILLE, IL — A local running event helped support the LGBTQ community earlier Saturday morning.
A pride event brought in people from all over the community.
It's T Brown's first time at this fun run on the campus of John A. Logan College.
"I appreciate the activism that these local people have been doing especially Tim and I wanted to be involved," said Brown. "And I think that it's really important especially right now that there's LGBTQ visibility."
Brown has a personal connection.
"Since I was a teenager, I'm in my fifties now, I'm a gay person, always have been and here we are," said Brown.
Tim Kee is the organizer of the event and the director of fundraising for Pride in Action in Southern Illinois.
He says events like these are important.
"There's so much negativity on the news about the LGBTQ community and this is our way of showing everyone that we're here if anybody needs us, we're here to help others," said Kee.
Kee says they not only uplift people, but unite them too.
"To bring awareness to what's going on not only in our area but you know, throughout the country," said Kee. "That we're banding together and we're going to do whatever we can to make things better for all members of the community."
In total, the run raised $500 for the Southern Illinois PrideFest in 2023.
That weekend long event is scheduled June 9th to the 11th in Carbondale.