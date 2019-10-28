PADUCAH— Your kids are now learning life skills in the classroom.
One way is through something called "Project-based learning". It works by putting students in groups to work on a specific project like cooking a meal or fishing.
Dr. Mark Fenske is the principal of Morgan Elementary School. He's an outdoors-man at heart.
He started the project-based learning initiative at his school where teachers create small groups of students to work on a project after school.
"I think that a child will learn better, they will have a better experience in school if you have a close relationship with them," Dr. Fenske said. "If you know their family, know what they like, what they enjoy, what they're all about. If you can cheer them on when they're reeling in a fish or getting a strike in a bowling alley."
It's not just teachers getting involved. Fenske is using his love for fishing as a way to bond with students. He takes a small group of students fishing on the Ohio River every week.
The end goal is for every child at his school to experience a group. They have about 390 students.
"My group is called the family historians and they are basically researching their family tree," said teacher Tami Snyder. She's been teaching for 17 years.
This is her first year doing project-based learning. "I know they are using problem solving skills and their using social skills, but they are getting to experience an array of things," she said.
The teachers choose students for each group based off of what they may need in their life.
"A student that could be having some problems in their life elsewhere and they need some sort of a break, some sort of an activity to get away from that," Fenske said.
Today's lesson is about patience and dedication disguised as fun on the river.
Not every teacher or student is involved yet, but the goal is for every teacher to get on board and be able to give every student a group experience.
These groups connect students to the real world and focuses on 21st century skills. In 2017, a study at the University of Michigan showed project-based learning in high poverty communities can help students improve in social studies and informational reading.