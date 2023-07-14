CARBONDALE, IL — Hollywood is coming to a standstill with most scripted television and movie productions ceasing in the United States for this first time since 1960.
Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists voted to strike on Thursday after negotiations with studios and streaming services collapsed. Now, 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members are striking concurrently with 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May 2.
SAG-AFTRA says on their website their goals are to improve wages and working conditions and improve health and pension benefits. And according to a local educator, SAG-AFTRA's primary concerns include streaming services and artificial intelligence.
Dr. Pirooz Kalayeh is an Iranian-American filmmaker and educator. He says he made his first film at age 12, and — encouraged by a supportive teacher — he never stopped. Over the past 12 years, he says he's worked on reality programs, independently produced and directed, and taught at educational institutions around the world.
Now, as an Assistant Professor of Scriptwriting and Film Production at SIU Carbondale's School of Media Arts, Kalayeh says his students are coming to him with questions and concerns about the strikes. He says the issue all comes down to "equal exchange."
"So back when, you know, we had a show like "Family Ties" that was 167 episodes and went for eight years long, right, an actor could sit there and get that stable income over eight years," he explained. "With streaming providers, you’re only ordered a show that’s eight or ten episodes," he says.
Kalayeh says this strike isn't just for A-list celebrities — it's for all 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members, many of whom are just trying to make a living. SAG-AFTRA members aren't just actors, either. According to their website, their membership also includes "announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals."
"We want to make sure that all those union members have the opportunity at healthcare, and the basic middle class lifestyle that all Americans want to afford and have for themselves and their families," Kalayeh explains.
Union members say they aren't being paid equitably for their work on streaming platforms and actors are concerned about their likeness' being used by artificial intelligence without proper compensation. Kalayeh says addressing these concerns is vital and as the media landscape continues to change, SAG-AFTRA will renegotiate every couple of years.
"The last time there was a strike was in 2000, that’s when we went to DVDs," he explains. And when SAG-AFTRA and the WGAW were striking concurrently in 1960 — "that’s when we started having movies that were coming on television. So every time the media landscape changes, we are going to have to have a change to make sure artists are paid appropriately."
While the strike is active, union members are banned from participating in television or theatrical on-camera work like acting, singing, dancing, and performing stunts; off-camera work like voice acting, narration, rehearsals, fittings, interviews and auditions; promotion and publicity services like tours, personal appearances, conventions, and fan expos, and much more.
Kalayeh says if negotiations aren't done by September 20, there won't be actors present at the Emmys. Some shows will stop mid-production and some might not return or even start at all.
With scripted production in Hollywood grinding to a halt, Kalayeh says audiences should be ready for a summer of reality television, game shows, and reruns.