Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced more than $7.9 million in grant funding to be disbursed among 56 programs and projects that help victims of violent crime.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act via Kentucky's State Fiscal Recovery Fund.
Local programs that will receive funding include:
- $73,142 to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
- $577,651 to the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center based in Paducah.
- $845,000 for Lotus, a regional children's advocacy and sexual assault center based in Paducah.
Beshear said the grants aim to ensure that support for violent crime survivors continues following a nationwide reduction in federal awards from the Victims of Crime Act.
During his Team Kentucky update Thursday, the governor said some of the funding "will be used for reentry services — recidivism reduction, prosecution — law enforcement response to violence, as well as the enhancement of technology to respond to criminal victimization."
"We are committed to doing everything we can," Beshear said.
In a news release about the grant awards, Beshear's office said the funding will be used to respond to victims' emotional, psychological and physical needs, help them stabilize their lives and help them navigate the criminal justice system and aid them in restoring "a measure of security and safety."
“As Governor, I am committed to protecting every person in our state,” Beshear said in a statement included in the release. “This funding is another step toward a Kentucky where every victim of crime is provided with the critical recovery resources, protection and legal services to ensure justice.”
Download the document below to see the list of programs and project receiving funding.