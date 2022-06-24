PADUCAH- Reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is coming in from people all across the nation. People right here in our back yards are also voicing their opinions. Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates organized a protest in Paducah Friday evening.
Kirsten Bynum was one of the nearly 30 people who showed up at Noble Park to protest the decision.
"Honestly I was pretty gutted, because this means so much to all people with uteruses. Not just myself, but my children," Bynum said.
The group held up signs and chanted as cars passed by, all with the hopes of spreading their message. Keisha Curry, another protestor, says Kentucky's trigger law will put a bind on women in difficult situations. The state's trigger law bans abortion and makes performing one a class D felony, unless the abortion is to prevent the death or substantial risk of death of the mother.
"We don't know who's been raped, or who's a victim of incest, things of that nature. We don't know what they're going through," Curry said. "And we talk about women who have medical issues, what is that going to look like? Where I stand on that is just I'm sad because we talk about we're for the people, we're all about our people, but how can you make a decision like this with people in mind?"
Bynum believes the court's decision will bleed into other legal issues.
"I do feel that this is just the beginning," Bynum explained. "Other rights will be next, like my right to be married to my wife and a number of other things. So it's quite honestly terrifying. It is a terrifying time for people."