PADUCAH — There's a lot of important information for you to take in about the novel coronavirus. Every day, there's new information and the situation is changing.
We want to make sure you have tips on how to handle stress, panic, and overall mental health during this time. Psychiatrist Dr. Laurie Ballew says one of the best things to do is move around.
She recommends walking the dog, going outside and getting some fresh air, or coloring. Ballew says coloring is a form of art therapy.
She also suggests cooking and taking care of other tasks around the house you may have been putting off. Other activities she suggests include basketball, music and art classes.
"If we are active, even a small amount, we are less prone to have a panic attack, because if we are focused on what our body is doing — as far as an activity — we are not focused on things that are going to happen that we have no control over," Ballew said.
If you are disabled or elderly, Ballew suggests to move in ways that are best for you, like standing instead of sitting on the couch. She says you can lift one leg, count for 60 seconds, and then do it with the other leg. Then, repeat that 10 times.
She says simple movement like that, if you are not able to do more, can help distract your mind from things that you cannot control.