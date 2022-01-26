Elizabeth Jetton featured.jpg

Elizabeth Jetton 

BENTON, KY — A woman has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge after she stole money from Benton Elementary’s Parent Teacher Association, Kentucky State Police announced Wednesday. 

KSP says 38-year-old Elizabeth Jetton pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2021 to a charge of theft by unlawful taking of $500 or more, but less than $10,000. 

State police say they received a report in June of 2020 about the missing PTA funds. KSP Post 1 says its investigation into the theft found that Jetton had used the money for personal purchases.

According to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup, Jetton was granted a five-year supervised pretrial diversion.