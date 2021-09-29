MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Fall break is next week for students in a lot of local school districts, as well as Murray State University. While COVID-19 cases have declined over the last few weeks, many west Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area are in the red zone and others are in the orange zone.
That has public health leaders worried that cases will spike again once students start traveling.
The director of the Marshall County Health Department says it comes down to personal responsibility. People who are traveling, vaccinated or not, need to be cautious.
This time next week, some students will be traveling for all fall break. This, as the majority of popular vacation destinations on the Gulf Coast are in the red zone for high COVID-19 transmission. Whatever the destination, health leaders are worried cases will increase once they return to school.
Billy Pitts, the director of the Marshall County Health Department, says he's hoping history doesn't repeat itself.
"History has shown that anytime we have a time where people can get together in large crowds, things like that usually the week after that following those times numbers tend to go up," said Pitts.
Pitts reminds those who are traveling to wear a mask, social distance and practice good hygiene. Most importantly, Pitts wants people to take personal inventory.
"Even if the person that gets the virus is OK, maybe they get sick a little bit and they recover from it, there are folks out here in our community that are very vulnerable," said Pitts. "If they get it, then their chances are much worse than yours or mine."
Regardless of vaccination status, Pitts encourages parents and students to make smart decisions.
"Do not put yourself in a situation where you're going to be exposed," said Pitts.