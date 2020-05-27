MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Public Library has recently been awarded a $10,000 programming grant from the Kentucky Humanities Council, which will allow the library to provide programming to people of all ages throughout the summer.
Library director Tammy Blackwell says the funds will go toward providing materials and humanities-based programs to children, teens, and adults in the Marshall County community, ensuring the library remains inclusive for those who do not have internet access or devices.
The library says they are still in the early phases of planning the kits, which will contain a variety of take-home activities, however, they should be available to the public in the next few weeks.
Kentucky Humanities CARE Act Grants are provided through funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. The goal is to ensure cultural organizations continue to thrive during a public health crisis and help future success.
As one of 85 cultural organizations to receive the grant in the state, Blackwell said the library is grateful for the opportunity to put their ideas for creative inclusion into practice this summer.
For updates on take-home kits, visit marshallcolibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.