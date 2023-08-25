PADUCAH — This week's extreme heat is impacting more than Friday night football. Another fall tradition is taking a hit this year: pumpkin patches. The problem is twofold. There was too much rain early in the season, and now it's just too hot.
Owner of Huyck Farms in Paducah said they're doing what they can to keep the pumpkin patch tradition going this year.
Huyck Farms has 4 acres of pumpkin patches, but they are all basically bare because of the weather.
"It's a little disheartening to put in a lot of work and then Mother Nature takes it away," owner Nathan Huyck said.
Fall pumpkin patches are a Huyck Farms tradition that dates back to the 1920s.
"I've done it every year since I've had it, and then we've always done it in the past," said Huyck.
Huyck has run the family business for the past seven years. He said he has never seen his pumpkins in this shape.
"The blooms weren't opening up or haven't opened up yet. It was too wet, and now it's too hot, and they won't open," said Huyck.
By now, Huyck said, the farm is usually getting ready to harvest its pumpkin crop. "They're still looking mid-October, so it's going to be late season if we have our own pumpkins," he said.
He said fall is not the time they want to lose their pumpkins. "It's one of our busiest times," said Huyck.
Now, the farm is doing what it can to keep that fall tradition alive.
"You know, if I have to get pumpkins somewhere else, then we'll get pumpkins somewhere else," Huyck said.
Penny's Pumpkin Patch in Murray said it is facing the same issue, with 20 acres of pumpkins rotted or not growing at all. In southern Illinois, Rendleman Orchards said its pumpkins are doing great thanks to starting a little later than usual.