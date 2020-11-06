MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The country is still awaiting the final result of the presidential election as we head into the weekend, but locally, several races are being called. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs was able to tally absentee ballots to call the Paducah City Commission race and the McCracken County Board of Education's fifth district. She'll certify the results of the election on Monday.
The next Paducah City Commission will be Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Carol Gault. Wilson will be mayor pro tem.
The pandemic made this year's general election an unprecedented one. Voters mailed ballots in, stood in long lines to vote early in person, or participated in the tradition of voting on Election Day. Griggs says there was about 59% voter participation for the 2020 election in McCracken County.
"We have never dealt with an election of this type, we have never dealt with absentee ballots of this volume," Griggs said. "And as I've said before, when they first started giving us the guidelines for the elections, it was completely overwhelming! But my staff, I have an amazing staff, the county board of elections. I'm very proud of what we accomplished."
One of the tightest races Griggs has seen while serving as county clerk is the race for the McCracken County Board of Education's fifth district. Chris Taylor beat his opponent, Alice Shemwell, by 14 votes to secure his second term on the board.
"The vote totals in my district were quite a bit more this year than they were four years ago, but I'm excited to get the win and continue moving forward — to make sure that we keep students safe and be as transparent as can be," Taylor said.
Griggs would like the state to allow early in-person voting for future elections as well. She says around 10,000 of the county's 33,000 voters took advantage of early in-person voting.
"Because this was a first time doing it with such volume, that certainly is something that we would have to kind of tweak a little bit and improve on. But never voting that many people before in office, I think we did a good job," Griggs said.
Alice Shemwell is able to request a re canvass. If she chooses to do so, Shemwell will need to inform Griggs of her request by Tuesday at 4 p.m.
For more local election results, visit our Election Results page.