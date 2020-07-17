GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Schools everywhere are making decisions on how to bring kids back in the fall and that includes Graves County.
Their school year starts on August 6.
The Graves County Schools' board, in a 3-2 vote Thursday night, voted down Superintendent Matthew Madding''s recommendation to push the start date to August 26.
Viewers had plenty to say under a post on the WPSD Local 6 Facebook page.
Most people disagreed.
"I have to call the school and let them know that my girls will not be an in-person," wrote Jenny Piontek.
"They should be ashamed because this is just putting the health of our children and teachers at risk." said Suzie Tingle.
A few are okay with it.
"I think Graves has a good plan in place and will be ready August 6. " wrote Cindy Riley.
"They kept the start date. They're not changing how any safety measures will be implemented," said Jessica Cox.
Superintendent Matthew Madding said there are three big reasons he wanted to extend the start date to August 26th.
One reason is the uptick in positive cases in the county.
The second reason is more time to successfully implement guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Education, which is expected before the school year.
The third is more time for staff to get acclimated to new teaching styles.
"This year is going to be very different instructionally than anything we've ever seen and we're asking our administrators and our teachers to do things that they've never really done before," said Madding.
"Pushing our start date back will give them a little bit more time to actually come in and plan and actually be able to ensure that they are ready to go the first day of school."
It was a three to two vote among board members.
Ronnie Holmes and Julie Moffitt voted for the extension.
Kelly Thurman, Kenneth House, and Jim Wurth voted against it.
They said the reason is because they believe the district is capable of teaching students in a safe manner.
Thurman and House were the only board members to respond.
Thurman said her children go to these schools as well and she would not do anything she did not think was safe for them.
"That's why we're going to require the masks, we're going to social distance, we're going to have assigned seats for the bus, we're going to be doing the temperature checks, isolation when necessary," said Thurman.
"So safety is paramount but at the same time so is education."
House agreed.
The board has been discussing plans for the 2020-2021 school year since March.
They are aware that some parents will not be comfortable sending kids back.
Superintendent Madding said they will offer a virtual option as an alternative.
The superintendent and school board members said everyone will do their part to welcome students back to safe environment come August 6.
"That way they can feel comfortable with the instructions that their student is getting and have a, feel comfortable about the safety of their families.
Madding said, for a week, they have been working on putting together a list of the parents who are more comfortable with the virtual option.
He also said they are updating the community on a weekly basis about the upcoming school year.