PADUCAH — Local LGBTQIA+ organizations reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday in favor of an evangelical Christian website designer. The woman at the center of the case refused to create websites celebrating same-sex weddings.
The ruling revolved around a Colorado public accommodations law that said the business owner couldn't post about that policy on her website because it is illegal. More broadly, the decision allows people who provide so-called "expressive" goods to deny service based on their religious beliefs.
The high court ruled 6 to 3 on First Amendment grounds with Justice Neil Gorsuch penning the majority opinion. Justices Kagan, Jackson and Sotomayor dissented.
Tara Marcum sits on the Paducah Pride Leadership Committee, which has ties to Beautiful Paducah and Paducah Pridefest.
"It is a little fearful, but all we can do specific to this Supreme Court case is do your research for whatever state that you're in, understand that there are businesses that do support LGBTQIA+ community, and that is very evident when you look at our Paducah Pride. There are national and local businesses that support our community," Marcum said.
Marcum said many in the LGBTQIA+ community don't understand why outside groups take such an interest in a lifestyle that doesn't directly affect them.
"If we're going to allow people to love who they want to love and do what they want to do with their life, as long as it doesn't impede on anyone violently or doesn't hate on other people, why is that a problem?" Marcum said.
Marcum said Friday's ruling only solidifies what she describes as legalized discrimination.
"A lot of the people that are in power right now are discriminating against people that are so different, that are oppressing people that they don't believe is the right way of life, but everyone has the right to love whoever they want to love. Everyone has the right to believe what they want to believe," Marcum added.