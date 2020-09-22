PADUCAH - Prepare to see a lot more men sporting pink attire during the month of October. Pink shirts, pink ties, pink handkerchiefs and even pink hats are just a few of the items more than 20 Paducah area men will don next month.
The men are participating in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign which kicked off Tuesday evening inside The 1857 Hotel. Those participants agree to wear pink throughout October, raise awareness for the cause through their social media networks, and raise a minimum of $2,500 each to help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer. Local 6 Anchor Todd Faulkner is a participant this year.
Real Men Wear Pink gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for the ACS's breast cancer initiatives, innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction.
According to the ACS, apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women. In 2018: About 268,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed. About 63,960 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS) will be diagnosed in women (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer).
If you or someone you love is concerned about developing breast cancer, has been recently diagnosed, is going through treatment, or is trying to stay well after treatment, there are answers to help you. Visit American Cancer Society or call 800-227-2345.