PADUCAH, KY — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day- a worldwide campaign to bring awareness to overdose, remember those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of loved ones who remain.
Governor Beshear ordered flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today in recognition of the campaign, but you can show your support in other ways too. Turning Point Recovery Center is hosting a remembrance event in Noble Park Wednesday at 5 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.
According to a release from the Purchase Area Health Connection, local agencies and county officials will be speaking at the event and Turning Point is set to make a big announcement.
PAHC says Narcan, Fentanyl Test Strips, and additional resources will be provided. PAHC explained this is in line with one of the goals of their Opioid Taskforce — to get Narcan in the hands of those who need it most.
Overdose deaths have been steadily rising since 1999, with synthetic opioids like Fentanyl being the number one cause of overdose death in the United States, according to the CDC.
Substance use disorder can be very difficult to navigate- for both the addicted person and their loved ones. People with SUD are often stigmatized, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and that can make it more difficult for them to recover or seek help. However, resources like the ones the PAHC are providing can make it easier.
Fentanyl test strips, for example, detect fentanyl in drugs. Narcan can reverse a drug overdose. Providing resources like these to those who are actively using, as well as community members who want to help, is a strategy called "harm reduction."
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, harm reduction has been clinically proven to prevent death, injury, disease, overdoes, and misuse. The PAHC put it succinctly in their release, saying "Dead people don't recover." Harm reduction can come in many forms, and you can read about Kentucky's harm reduction program here.
For more information about overdose response in the Purchase Area, including overdose deaths and harm reduction achievements, click the PDF below.