FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 14 Recovery Kentucky centers across the commonwealth, including CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men in Paducah, will receive a total of $2.8 million to help take care of safe and stable housing for those recovering from substance use disorder.
Beshear says with the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act fund, each center will be eligible for approximately $200,000 to offset costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor says the funds will also help centers continue services while protecting residents and staff from COVID-19.
"Everyone should have access to safe, stable housing,” said Gov. Beshear. “As Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders, we must ensure their safety and well-being, especially during this pandemic. This funding will provide much-needed assistance to keep residents and staffers safe from COVID-19.”
Beshear says this funding was given to the Department for Local Government by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the CARES Act.
The governor's office says the pandemic has caused Recovery Kentucky centers to make many changes to protocol to protect its residents, like limiting new admissions to maintain social distancing. Because of lower group sizes, Beshear says many recovery centers have lost income while spending more money on PPE, sanitizing supplies and plexiglass.
The governor's office says the Recovery Kentucky program was created in 2005 by the DLG, the Kentucky Housing Corporation, and the Department of Corrections to help people living in Kentucky recover from substance use disorders in stable, safe housing.
These centers house 1,500 to 2,00 Kentuckians, according to the governor.
You can see the list of recovery centers eligible for CDBG-CV funding and areas of service by downloading the PDF below: