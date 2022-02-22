Since Feb. 14, Red Cross volunteers have responded to four separate home fires across south central Illinois.
Red Cross volunteers responded to incidents in Benton, Carlinville, Jacksonville and Mount Vernon. As of Monday, those volunteers have assisted 8 individuals, including 6 adults and 2 children.
Volunteers provided those individuals with emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental services and one-one support connecting people to the correct recovery assistance.
According to the Red Cross, home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. The Red Cross urges households to test smoke alarms and practice a two-minute fire escape drill.
If you are interested in becoming a red cross volunteer, click here.