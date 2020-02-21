CARBONDALE, IL — Local 6 reporters will join fellow journalists from St. Louis, Carbondale, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for the third annual Youth Media Day at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Saturday.
The free event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at WSIU Studios in the SIU School of Communications in Carbondale. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
The event — organized in partnership with SIU, area journalists and the African American Museum of Southern Illinois — is open to area students from sixth-grade through 12th-grade, but seating is limited.
Teens and pre-teens who attend will have a chance to hear from Local 6's Abisola Adeyemo, Temi Adeleye, Shamarria Morrison and Logan Gay, along with Brittany Jacob and Tayler Davis with KFVS, Evie Allen with WSIL, Venton Blandin with KMOV in St. Louis, SIU graduate assistant digital media production specialist Eyaan Mahone and SIUC PhD candidate Evan Brown.
Youth Media Day will include a panel discussion, black history trivia and hands-on training including interacting with a studio set and equipment, shooting stories, creating a mock newscast, writing workshops, and more.
Organizers say the goal of the event is to allow media professionals to genuinely connect with the students, empower them to dream big, and inspire them to develop their craft for journalism and writing.