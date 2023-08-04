PADUCAH, KY — Family Service Society, which serves as a crisis resource center for the people of McCracken County, is asking for pantry donations on its social media pages.
In a Facebook post, the resource center was asking the community for pantry items like:
- Peanut butter
- Canned meals (ravioli, spaghetti-o's, etc.)
- Canned beans
- Mac and cheese
Donations can be dropped off at the Family Service Society during business hours or placed in their donation bin anytime.
The non-profit is open every weekday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is located at 827 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Kentucky.
If unable to donate directly, visit the McCracken County Public Library in August as they also collect donations for the resource center.
For more information about the Family Service Society, and what they do for the community, visit the Family Service Society Facebook page.