PADUCAH — The city of Paducah and McCracken County leaders said they are still in prevention mode when it comes to the novel coronavirus. They held a news conference Friday afternoon on how they plan to keep you safe and informed, as they explain the path forward.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah have limited visits to their hospitals.
A number of closings are set to begin next week.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt said the Parks and Recreation building on 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive will be closed.
"Effective Monday, the city will be temporarily closing the rec center till further notice. We will also be canceling reservations at our recreational facilities in the Bob Cherry Civic Center until further notice," said Arndt. "The senior center will also be canceling their classroom activities."
Arndt said food will be delivered to the seniors.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer broke down how court proceedings will look in the next few weeks.
The Kentucky Supreme Court is limiting all court activity. In McCracken County, all in-person court appearances will be canceled. Emergency matters, domestic violence hearings, and evidence hearings in criminal cases are the only exceptions.
Clymer mentioned that the slowdown in the court proceedings will increase the number of inmates in the jail.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said his department will continue to have security in courtrooms.
First responders will continue to respond to calls.
Carter said the department has a contingency plan in place in case anything escalates.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said his department will respond to more calls by phone, and close the police station lobby to the public.
"We will be doing more phone reports, so that keeps people to be able to stay in their homes, contact the police department," said Laird. "You can still speak with an officer over the telephone and report whatever crime you may have."
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said as his department responds to calls, they may have on more protective gear. He said the community should not be alarmed.
Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Public Schools superintendents also discussed plans to educate and feed their students outside of the classrooms.
Regularly scheduled boards and committee meetings at the city level are canceled until May 1.
Mayor Brandi Harless said she does not know if next month's AQS QuiltWeek will be canceled.
"We will hear something next week as far as commitment on what's going to happen in the future with the QuiltWeek," said Harless.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College has canceled all events with 50 or more attendees. This is set to continue through May 1. Starting Monday, they will not have on-campus classes. Instead, classes will continue through remote learning.
Dr. Jenny Frenke with Mercy Health Lourdes and Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health ask the community to continue practicing social distancing and clean habits.
As more information unfolds, Frenke said medical groups in the state are looking at the feasibility of portable testing sites.
The city of Paducah also posted information on the city website, along with phone numbers to call should you have any questions.
For more information about remote learning at WKCTC, click here.
If you have questions about the COVID-19, call the state hotline at 1-800-7222-5725.
If you are in the Paducah area, and in need of resources, call the city hotline at 270-444-8800.